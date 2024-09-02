1 dead in South Minneapolis shooting

One person is dead after a shooting in South Minneapolis on Monday.

Minneapolis Police have confirmed with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that one person has died following a shooting early Monday morning on the city’s south side.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured video of the scene, located on 13th Avenue south near East Lake Street in the Phillips neighborhood, just after 3 a.m. Multiple squads, as well as a mobile crime lab, were also spotted.

According to police, responding officers found a man outside on a sidewalk with a life-threatening injury, and began providing aid. However, more police were requested to arrive at the scene due to what the department says was an uncooperative and hostile crowd.

Officers were eventually able to disperse the crowd, allowing EMS and firefighters to arrive. Despite their efforts, police say the man died at the scene. His name and age are expected to be released at a later time.

Although an investigation is underway to determine what exactly led up to the shooting, police say their preliminary information shows there was a group gathered in the area before shots were fired.

13th Avenue was blocked off for a period of time.

As of this time, no one has been arrested.

If you have information about the shooting, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

No other details have been released as of this publishing.