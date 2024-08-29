2 shot in their car in Minneapolis’ Ventura Village neighborhood

A man and a woman were brought to the hospital after being shot inside a vehicle in the Ventura Village neighborhood Wednesday night, according to Minneapolis Police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1500 block of Franklin Avenue East at 10:05 p.m. There, they found evidence of gunfire.

They then learned a man had been brought to Hennepin Healthcare with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds, and a woman had been brought to Abbott Northwestern Hospital with “at least one” non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the two were in their vehicle in the parking lot of a community center when two suspects shot into the car. They were then brought to the hospitals by people who had been playing basketball with them at the center, police said.

There have been no arrests.