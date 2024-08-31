Minneapolis police investigating fatal Friday night shooting

One person was killed and two others injured following a shooting in Minneapolis around Lake Street and Park Avenue.

Minneapolis Police said they arrived at the shooting location at 11:30 p.m. Friday, where they found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Later, police said two other men arrived at separate hospitals, both with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police said they think both men were injured in the same shooting.

Police believe that a group had gathered in the Lake Street and Park Avenue area, where a verbal argument began before shots were fired.

Investigators are still looking into what happened before the shooting occurred; no arrests have been made.