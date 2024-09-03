1 person injured in Minneapolis shooting

Police are investigating a Monday night shooting that injured one person.

The Minneapolis Police Department said they arrived at a ShotSpotter activation site near the 3200 block of Second Avenue South at 10:37 p.m.

There, officers found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, who was later taken to the hospital.

At this time officers say no arrests had been made, adding that they are continuing to investigate and learn the circumstances behind the incident.