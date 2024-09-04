Homicide investigation underway in Stevens Square neighborhood of Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide Tuesday night in the city’s Steven Square neighborhood.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. near the corner of 19th Street East and First Avenue South.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara is expected to give a briefing on the homicide later Tuesday evening.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS and download the KSTP mobile app to receive further updates on this story.