1 injured in Minneapolis shooting
Minneapolis police are investigating what led to one person being shot early Saturday morning.
According to police, the shooting occurred near the 700 block of 16 Street East, where a man had been injured with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 1:13 a.m.
The man was brought to the hospital for treatment.
Police say their information on what led to the shooting is limited. Police said the only other information they had was a witness report that claimed a verbal altercation occurred before shots were fired.
No arrests have been made at the time of this report.