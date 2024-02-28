Fallen Burnsville first responders honored during public service memorial

Watching the live stream on a mobile device? Click HERE to access the video.

Thousands of people from across the state on Wednesday are set to honor the three first responders killed in Burnsville earlier this month.

Police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, as well as firefighter paramedic Adam Finseth, will be remembered during a public memorial service at Grace Church in Eden Prairie.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Elmstrand, Ruge and Finseth were fatally shot while responding to a report of a sexual assault on the morning of Sunday, Feb. 18. The suspect, Shannon Gooden, was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials say.

Another officer, Sgt. Adam Medlicott, was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

Preparations for the 11 a.m. service began early Wednesday morning, as thousands of firefighters, paramedics and law enforcement are expected to be throughout the church, with vehicles lined up outside the church.

Between first responders, family, friends and even strangers, the church is expected to fill up quickly.

There will be overflow at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Burnsville, where they’ll be livestreaming the service. That church is about 20 minutes away from Grace Church.

The funeral will be followed by a procession, with the route set to leave the church before winding through the City of Burnsville. The procession will begin at 1:45 p.m.

As reported on Tuesday by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Minnesota organization Backing the Blue Line, is crafting roses to honor the lives of the first responders and will hand out 4,000 flowers to show their support for the community. Each flower will have a touch of blue for Ruge and Elmstrand and a spray of red to honor Finseth.

People are also encouraged to show law enforcement, firefighters and paramedic communities their support by lining the route for the procession that will follow Wednesday’s service. The route is as follows:

East on Pioneer Trail from Mitchell Road from Grace Church

South on Highway 169 from Pioneer Trail

East/North on Highway 13 from southbound Highway 169

East/North on Highway 13 to County Road 11

South on County Road 11 to 122nd Street

West on 122nd Street to Parkwood Drive, past Burnsville Fire Station #2

South on Parkwood Drive to Burnsville Parkway

West on Burnsville Parkway to Nicollet Avenue

South on Nicollet Avenue to Civic Center Parkway

East on Civic Center Parkway to 134th Street East, past Burnsville Police Department

West on 134th Street East to Nicollet Avenue

South on Nicollet Avenue to County Road 42, past Prince of Peace Church

West on County Road 42 to ramp for I-35W north

Disperse at the northbound I-35W ramp

If you’ll be standing outside for the procession, make sure to dress appropriately – 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow says it will be blustery and cold on Wednesday, with a high temperature of 20 degrees and wind chills ranging from 15 below zero to five above, depending on the time of day. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast and current conditions.

Burnsville’s city offices and facilities are closed Wednesday, including City Hall, the Ames Center, Birnamwood Golf Course, Burnsville Maintenance Facility, the police station and fire stations one and two. The Burnsville Ice Center will be closed until 7 p.m.

City officials say normal operations at all city offices in Burnsville will resume on Thursday.

Schools in Burnsville, Eagan and Savage are also closed on Wednesday.

