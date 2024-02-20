Fundraiser set up to help families of slain Burnsville first responders

Community support for fallen first responders in Burnsville

An official fundraiser is now set up to help the families of the three first responders who were killed Sunday in Burnsville.

The city announced that donations can be made to Law Enforcement Labor Services here — donors should write “Burnsville Heroes” in the comments — to directly benefit the families of Paul Elmstrand, Matthew Ruge and Adam Finseth. Non-monetary contributions can be brought to Prince of Peace Church in Burnsville.

In announcing the fundraiser, the city said the outpouring of support and contributions has been “deeply appreciated.”

City officials also noted that this is the only fundraiser the city has verified on behalf of the families and urged the public to watch for scammers trying to take advantage of the tragedy.

The three were killed in what started as a domestic incident near 33rd Avenue and East Burnsville Parkway early Sunday morning. A fourth first responder, Sgt. Adam Medlicott, was hospitalized but the city says Medlicott was released from the hospital on Monday and is now recovering at home.

The man who authorities say shot the first responders died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the medical examiner. He’s been identified as 38-year-old Shannon Gooden.

Dozens of Minnesotans came out to show support and pay respects to the first responders on Monday, many dropping off flowers and signs, and some also dropping off food for the departments.

“They need love poured back into them because so much was taken from them,” Georgia McClanahan said.

The Front Line Foundation announced Monday that it is giving a total of $60,000 in death benefits to the Elmstrand, Ruge and Finseth families, and The MN 100 Club says it has approved financial contributions of $50,000 to each of the families.

Retired St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that people in the Burnsville community will have to support each other for decades to come, drawing a parallel between the tragedy and a similar one in St. Paul in 1994.

“This is something that will continue to be talked about and honored and supported throughout the entire community and the entire state,” Axtell said. “The loss of the lives of our heroes in Burnsville will never be forgotten. Whether it’s today, next week, next year, or 30 years from now.”