Authorities to provide details about public safety memorial service for fallen Burnsville police officers, paramedic

Burnsville Police Chief Tanya Schwartz, Burnsville Fire Chief BJ Jungmann and other public officials will provide an update on Monday afternoon about the public memorial service for fallen Burnsville officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge as well as firefighter and paramedic Adam Finseth.

The service is planned for Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Grace Church in Eden Prairie.

The three first responders were killed during an hours-long standoff on Sunday, Feb. 18 when the suspect, Shannon Gooden, opened fire. Gooden was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials say.

KSTP will carry stream the 3:30 p.m. press conference live online.

