Procession held for slain paramedic and firefighter Adam Finseth

A procession was held late Monday afternoon for the firefighter and paramedic who was killed in Burnsville.

The body belonging to Adam Finseth was brought from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office in Minnetonka to a funeral home in Jordan.

Community members and fellow first responders gathered along the way to pay their respects to the 40-year-old who was one of several officials who responded to the area of 33rd Avenue and East Burnsville Parkway early Sunday morning after a man barricaded himself inside a home.

Authorities say Finseth, who had been with the Burnsville Fire Department since 2019, was at the scene to support a SWAT team when the suspect opened fire, killing Finseth and Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and injuring Sgt. Adam Medlicott. The city said Monday afternoon that Medlicott had been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

The suspect was identified Monday by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension as Shannon Gooden. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the city’s mayor.

Dozens of Minnesotans came out to Burnsville City Hall on Monday to pay their respects and offer support to a heartbroken community. Flowers and signs adorned a police squad for the officers and an ambulance for Finseth.

“The girls wanted to give them flowers and stuffed animals,” said Eric Bullen, who is with the Minnesota State Fire Chiefs Association and also serves as Albertville’s fire chief.

Brian Edwards, who used to work alongside Finseth years ago at Northfield Hospital and Clinics EMS, called Finseth “one of the good ones.”

“Everybody loved working with him. He was squared away, always had a great attitude, I never saw the guy upset about anything,” Edwards said.

“This is the toughest day that the city of Burnsville and our public safety families have ever experienced,” Burnsville Fire Chief BJ Jungmann said after the shooting.

In addition to his job at the fire department, Finseth was also a husband and father, loved ones say, and he also gave back to the community as a youth baseball coach in Prior Lake and Savage.

“It kind of takes your breath away,” Bullen said, adding that the Minnesota State Fire Chiefs Association will step up to help those in need. Savage Fire says it is also helping to take 911 calls for Burnsville during this emotional time.

“It was devastating,” Edwards said, noting his belief that his former colleague died trying to help his team when they came under fire.

“It didn’t surprise me that he was there doing the job that needed to be done,” Edwards said.

Finseth also previously served in the Army.