Officials identify 3 Burnsville first responders killed in shooting Sunday morning

A domestic abuse call in Burnsville turned into a deadly armed confrontation Sunday when a man shot and killed two Burnsville police officers and one paramedic.

Officials with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed the suspect is also dead but did not share any details about how he died.

Heavy law enforcement response in Burnsville for Sunday morning incident

Law enforcement, including armored vehicles and SWAT units, swarmed the area of 33rd Avenue and East Burnsville Parkway early Sunday morning after a man barricaded himself inside a home with family members just before 2 a.m., according to a news release from the City of Burnsville. The encounter escalated into an exchange of gunfire, killing three first responders and injuring another.

The city said police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, along with fire paramedic Adam Finseth were killed. Another officer, Sgt. Adam Medlicott was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

Elmsted, 27, joined the Burnsville Police Department in August of 2017 as a community service officer before he was promoted to officer in July 2019.

Ruge, 27, joined the force in April 2020. He was part of the department’s crisis negotiations team and was a physical evidence officer.

Finseth, 40, became a Burnsville firefighter/paramedic in Feb. 2019.

The suspect was reported to be dead around 8 a.m., officials said. None of the other family members inside the home were harmed.

A witness in the neighborhood told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they heard gunshots before receiving a notification telling residents to shelter in place. That shelter-in-place order was lifted around 10:30 a.m.

The BCA is leading the investigation, and authorities are expected to share more details during a news briefing at 4 p.m. Sunday.

A vigil honoring the fallen first responders is set to happen at 6:30 p.m. at Burnsville City Hall.

Hundreds of first responders were congregated at Hennepin County Medical Center in downtown Minneapolis to escort the bodies to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office in Minnetonka.

Elected officials and first responders poured out their condolences, and Gov. Tim Walz ordered flags at half-staff starting Monday at sunrise.

“We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our first responders make each and every day,” Walz said in a statement. “Today, the families of these public servants received the call they knew was possible but hoped would never come. My heart is with those grieving families – the State of Minnesota stands ready to support in any way we can. This is a tragic loss for our state.”

