Sex assault report prompted response before Burnsville shooting, court documents say

A shooting that killed three first responders Sunday in Burnsville happened after authorities responded to a reported sexual assault, court documents reveal.

A search warrant filed on Wednesday also indicates that officers found the suspect, Shannon Gooden, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a bedroom when they used a drone.

Burnsville officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth were killed when Gooden retreated, barricaded himself in the bedroom and started firing at officers. A fourth responder, Sgt. Adam Medlicott, was also hospitalized but the city says he was released from the hospital on Monday and is now recovering at home.

The warrant notes that Gooden is believed to have used multiple different guns and refused to cooperate with officers who tried to negotiate his peaceful surrender.

Seven kids were inside the home with him at the time but none of them were hurt.

The mother of three of Gooden’s kids told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that she feels “all of this could’ve been avoided,” and court records note that two orders for protection had previously been filed against Gooden, alleging that he was physically and emotionally abusive toward his kids’ mothers. However, both were ultimately dismissed.

A fundraiser for the families of the three first responders is accepting donations online.

RELATED: Fundraisers set up to help families of slain Burnsville first responders