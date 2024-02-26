Isanti County community remembers fallen Burnsville officer Paul Elmstrand

Honoring officer Paul Elmstrand

Tributes are continuing to pour in for the first responders killed a week ago in Burnsville.

On Sunday night, Isanti County came together to honor one of their own killed while responding to that call. During a celebration of life in the gym of Cambridge-Isanti High School – they remembered fallen Burnsville Officer Paul Elmstrand as an intelligent and kind person.

Elmstrand graduated from that high school in 2015.

Friends also spoke about his laugh and smile they won’t ever forget. However, questions were mixed in with grief, as Elmstrand’s friends and family continue to search for answers.

But they’re finding comfort through the community, as hundreds of people packed the gym to honor the 27-year-old Elmstrand, who was fatally shot on Feb. 18. Fellow Burnsville officer Matt Ruge and firefighter and paramedic Adam Finseth were also killed during the shooting.

Friends shared that Elmstrand was a standout in school with an infectious laugh and smile that was hard to forget.

People close to Elmstrand also shared stories about the memories they’ll keep close and were surrounded by flowers and photos.

A public service will be held on Wednesday morning for all three first responders killed during the shooting. You can find details about that service by CLICKING HERE.