PHOTOS: Mourners pay respects to Burnsville first responders at public memorial

Thousands gathered Wednesday for a public memorial to honor Burnsville police officers Matthew Ruge, 27, Paul Elmstrand, 27, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40. The three first responders were shot and killed in the line of duty on Feb. 18 while responding to a domestic call.

The service was held at Grace Church in Eden Prairie, and more watched a livestream from Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Burnsville.

