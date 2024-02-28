PHOTOS: Mourners pay respects to Burnsville first responders at public memorial

Thousands gathered Wednesday for a public memorial to honor Burnsville police officers Matthew Ruge, 27, Paul Elmstrand, 27, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40. The three first responders were shot and killed in the line of duty on Feb. 18 while responding to a domestic call.
The service was held at Grace Church in Eden Prairie, and more watched a livestream from Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Burnsville.
Burnsville Police Sgt. Adam Medlicott steps away from the podium after speaking during a memorial service for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, Matthew Ruge, 27, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, at Grace Church in Eden Prairie, Minn., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Medlicott was injured in the incident in which his two fellow officers and firefighter-paramedic were shot and killed. Dayna Gums and Courtney Colton, left to right, stand in front of a portrait Matthew Ruge after watching a live stream of a memorial service for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, Matthew Ruge, 27, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, at Prince of Peace in Burnsville, Minn., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. The pair went to school and graduated with Ruge from Mankato State University. Adam Medlicott holds back tears while speaking during a memorial service for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, Matthew Ruge, 27, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, at Grace Church in Eden Prairie, Minn., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Medlicott was injured in the incident in which his two fellow officers and firefighter-paramedic were shot and killed. (Aaron Lavinsky/pool) Susan McPhee, a civilian crime analyst with the Minneapolis Police Department, embraces Jami Carlson while they listen to the last call on a live stream of a memorial service for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, Matthew Ruge, 27, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, at Prince of Peace in Burnsville, Minn., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (Alex Kormann/pool) Burnsville Police Sgt. Adam Medlicott holds back tears while speaking during a memorial service for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, Matthew Ruge, 27, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, at Grace Church in Eden Prairie, Minn., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Medlicott was injured in the incident in which his two fellow officers and firefighter-paramedic were shot and killed. (Aaron Lavinsky/pool) Mourners listen to the playing of “Amazing Grace” on a live stream of a memorial service for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, Matthew Ruge, 27, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, at Prince of Peace in Burnsville, Minn., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (Alex Kormann/pool) Burnsville Police Sgt. Adam Medlicott holds back tears while speaking during a memorial service for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, Matthew Ruge, 27, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, at Grace Church in Eden Prairie, Minn., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Medlicott was injured in the incident in which his two fellow officers and firefighter-paramedic were shot and killed. (Aaron Lavinsky/pool) Bergetta Monroe is comforted by David Ring while they listen to the playing of “Amazing Grace” on a live stream of a memorial service for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, Matthew Ruge, 27, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, at Prince of Peace in Burnsville, Minn., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (Alex Kormann/pool) Mourners stand in front of portraits of Burnsville police officer Paul Elmstrand, 27, firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, and Burnsville police officer Matthew Ruge, 27, left to right, after watching a live stream of a memorial service for the trio at Prince of Peace in Burnsville, Minn., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (Alex Kormann/pool) Courtney Colton and Dayna Gums, left to right, stand in front of a portrait Matthew Ruge after watching a live stream of a memorial service for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, Matthew Ruge, 27, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, at Prince of Peace in Burnsville, Minn., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. The pair went to school and graduated with Ruge from Mankato State University. (Alex Kormann/pool) Michael Morales, a retired Apple Valley firefighter, stands for the Posting of Colors during a memorial service for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, Matthew Ruge, 27, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, at Prince of Peace in Burnsville, Minn., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (Alex Kormann/pool) Burnsville Police Chaplain Mark Patrick speaks during a memorial service for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, Matthew Ruge, 27, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, at Grace Church in Eden Prairie, Minn., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (Aaron Lavinsky/pool) Jennifer Struck holds her hand over her heart as she watches the Posting of Colors on a live stream of a memorial service for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, Matthew Ruge, 27, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, at Prince of Peace in Burnsville, Minn., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (Alex Kormann/pool) Robin Puttin holds back tears as she prays during a live stream of a memorial service for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, Matthew Ruge, 27, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, at Prince of Peace in Burnsville, Minn., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Sharon Dykhuis wipes tears from her eyes during a live stream of a memorial service for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, Matthew Ruge, 27, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, at Prince of Peace in Burnsville, Minn., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Dykhuis's cousin is the wife of Sgt. Adam Medlicott, who was injured in the standoff. (Alex Kormann/pool) Jessica Olstad wipes tears from her eyes during a live stream of a memorial service for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, Matthew Ruge, 27, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, at Prince of Peace in Burnsville, Minn., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (Alex Kormann/pool) Jami Carlson joins hundreds of community members as they watch a live stream of a memorial service for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, Matthew Ruge, 27, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, at Prince of Peace in Burnsville, Minn., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (Alex Kormann/pool) Hundreds of people watch a live stream of a memorial service for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, Matthew Ruge, 27, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, at Prince of Peace in Burnsville, Minn., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. The caskets representing the fallen are placed in the sanctuary at Grace Church during the memorial service there for Burnsville police officer Paul Elmstrand, 27, whose picture stands at left, firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, whose picture stands center, and officer Matthew Ruge, 27, whose picture stands at right, in Eden Prairie, Minn., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (Jeff Wheeler/pool) Members of law enforcement salute as the caskets representing the fallen as they are brought into the sanctuary at Grace Church at the start of the memorial service there for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, Matthew Ruge, 27, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, in Eden Prairie, Minn., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (Aaron Lavinsky/pool) A man holds American flags as law enforcement members arrive before the start of a memorial service for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, Matthew Ruge, 27, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, at Grace Church in Eden Prairie, Minn., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (Jeff Wheeler/pool) The caskets representing the fallen are brought into the sanctuary at Grace Church before the start of the memorial service there for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, whose picture stands at left, firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, whose picture stands center, and officer Matthew Ruge, 27, whose picture stands at right, in Eden Prairie, Minn., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (Aaron Lavinsky/pool) A photograph of firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, stands over his gear during a memorial service for Finseth and Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, and Matthew Ruge, 27, at Grace Church in Eden Prairie, Minn., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (Aaron Lavinsky/pool) Law enforcement members arrive before the start of a memorial service for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, Matthew Ruge, 27, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, at Grace Church in Eden Prairie, Minn., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (Jeff Wheeler/pool)POOL PHOTO EDITORIAL USE ONLY Roses with blue tips are ready to be handed out to attendees of the memorial service for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, Matthew Ruge, 27, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, at Grace Church in Eden Prairie, Minn., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (Aaron Lavinsky/pool) Law enforcement members salute as caskets representing the fallen arrive before the start of a memorial service for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, Matthew Ruge, 27, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, at Grace Church in Eden Prairie, Minn., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (Jeff Wheeler/pool) Roses are ready to be handed out to attendees of the memorial service for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, Matthew Ruge, 27, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, at Grace Church in Eden Prairie, Minn., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (Aaron Lavinsky/pool)
