BCA: Suspect in deadly Burnsville standoff fired more than 100 rounds

New details shed light on how an hourslong negotiation devolved into a deadly skirmish between an armed domestic abuse suspect and first responders Sunday morning in Burnsville.

According to a news release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Burnsville police officers first responded to Shannon Gooden’s home on a report of a domestic incident just before 2 a.m. He refused to leave and insisted he was unarmed.

Police entered the house and negotiated with Gooden for about three and a half hours in an attempt to get him to surrender peacefully. However, just before 5:30 a.m., he started shooting without warning, the BCA said.

Three police officers who were shot during the encounter — Matthew Ruge, Paul Elmstrand and Adam Medlicott — were all inside the home with Gooden when he opened fire.

Medlicott and another officer, Daniel Wical, fired back at Gooden while inside, hitting him in the leg. Gooden shot Ruge and Medlicott a second time as they were retreating from the house, the BCA said.

Outside, firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth was shot while giving aid to the wounded officers.

Finseth, Ruge and Elmstrand all died from their injuries. Medlicott was taken to the hospital for treatment but has since been released.

Gooden continued shooting at emergency personnel and an armored vehicle that was parked outside. The BCA said Officer Javier Jimenez fired a sniper rifle at Gooden while he was shooting from a second-floor window.

Eventually, Gooden turned his rifle on himself. He was found dead when officers went back inside to clear the scene around 10:15 a.m.

Investigators say Gooden fired more than 100 rounds during the encounter.

The BCA continues to investigate the incident, including footage from squad cars and body cameras and what led up to the 911 call that prompted an emergency response. The results of the BCA investigation will be sent to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office for review once complete.

