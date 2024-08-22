Gates now open for 2024 Minnesota State Fair

The 2024 Minnesota State Fair is officially underway.

Gates opened at 7 a.m., with people lined up to be among the first to attend this year’s event.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS caught up with the Burgett family on Wednesday night, who began a tradition last year of camping out overnight to make sure they’re the first inside the gate.

Mary Jane, 9, is excited to get to the Ferris wheel and check out the animals.

“To see the bunnies! Bunnies, bunnies,” said Mary Jane Burgett.

“She’s pretty excited to see the bunnies. We’ve been talking about it for like the last month. So, it’s been a long month coming,” said Eli and Misty, her parents.

All admission tickets are discounted on Thursday, starting at $16 for adults and $13 for seniors and kids ages 5-12. There are other discount days throughout the 12-day run of the fair. Regular ticket prices are $18 for adults and $16 for kids ages 5-12.

Cooler conditions are expected Thursday, and although storms are possible late Thursday night and into Friday, hot and humid conditions are expected for the first weekend of the fair. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority.

More than a hundred new food and beverage options will be available for those attending the fair, including the Mustard Stain beer at Aldo’s Burgers, deep-fried ranch dressing at Lulu’s Public House, peanut butter bacon cakes at the Blue Bard in the West End Market, and sweet corn cola float at the Blue Moon dine-in theater.

Meanwhile, researchers will be trying to crack the genetic code of a corn dog at the University of Minnesota’s Driven to Discover building. The school says they’re doing the world’s first genetic sequencing of a corn dog, predicting the presence of corn and beef DNA. The researchers are using the experiment in hopes of raising awareness about their new study, which will use gene sequencing to figure out which respiratory diseases are emerging.

For those attending for animal-related events, there are concerns about bird flu, causing some changes to take effect. There won’t be any live dairy cow births at this year’s fair because pregnant cows can’t be tested for bird flu until they give birth and produce milk. The virus can cause a drop in milk production, dehydration and fever in cows.

There are hundreds of shows available over the 12-day event, and many of them are free. Performers include Maggie Rose, Marky Ramone, Moon Taxi Phil Vassar and many more. Many performances take place at several different stages such as the Leinie Lodge Bandshell and the International Bazaar.

Meanwhile, there are performances scheduled for the Grandstand every night, with Becky G taking the stage on Thursday, Chance the Rapper on Friday and comedian Nate Bargatze will be there on Saturday. Tickets are still available — CLICK HERE to find them.

You can also download the new Minnesota State Fair app, which is new this year and includes a daily schedule, how to get there, a map and more.

You can also stop by the KSTP-TV building to see your favorite 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS team members, watch live broadcasts and spin the prize wheel. The building is located by the Grandstand next to Dan Patch Park.

