Free show lineup for 2024 Minnesota State Fair revealed

We’re now 100 days away from this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together and fair fans have even more reason to be excited.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota State Fair revealed its lineup of free fair entertainment, featuring more than 100 acts and 900 shows across the 12-day event.

The long list of performers includes the likes of Minneapolis rock band Semisonic, Maggie Rose, and Phil Vassar, as well as many others like The 34th Infantry Division “Red Bull” Band, the amateur talent contest, History On-A-Schtick and more.

Performances take place at a variety of locations throughout the fairgrounds, including the Leinie Lodge Bandshell, Family Fair Stage, International Bazaar, Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater and The North Woods Stage.

