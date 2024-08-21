Planning for weather at the Minnesota State Fair

In Minnesota, you never know what you’re going to get from Mother Nature but organizers of the Minnesota State Fair are ready for anything.

With the fair just hours away from getting started, the forecast leading in is fairly quiet, but fair organizers say they’re prepared for anything and hoping you can be too.

“We kind of have to expect everything here at the Great Minnesota Get-Together when it comes to weather,” said Maria Hayden, a Minnesota State Fair spokesperson. “And so we really have been prepared for all different cases of scenarios.”

“We have done a lot of work to remind guests about all of the ways to beat the heat here at the Minnesota State Fair,” Hayden added.

This includes a couple of air-conditioned buildings where fairgoers can get a break from the heat like the North End Event Center. There are also free drinking fountains and misters to help the crowds stay cool and hydrated.

“We encourage all guests to bring their own refillable water bottle and they can refill it at a variety of locations marked on our maps throughout the fairgrounds,” said Hayden.

They’re also ready for severe weather, with five severe weather shelters marked by lightning bolt symbols on the state fair map.

“If you are at the fair, we encourage you to grab a map at an information booth or download our official Minnesota State Fair app,” Hayden said. “There we have the map and you can navigate to your nearest severe weather shelter.”

Check the weather before you go to the fair and check often as it can change. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ weather team will also be out at the fair helping you plan for whatever is to come