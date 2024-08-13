5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, 45TV, Minnesota Live and Twin Cities Live at the 2024 Minnesota State Fair

KSTP is excited to see our viewers at our building at the Great Minnesota Get-Together in 2024, where we have been broadcasting live since 1948.

Our building, located on Chambers Street near Carnes Avenue by the Grandstand, will be busy with live broadcasts, a giant prize wheel for people to spin, our Patio Party, bingo with Dr. Chuck Ells and great photo opportunities, including getting to meet some of our on-air talent throughout the 12 days of the Minnesota State Fair.

While visiting our building you can learn about the rich history of Minnesota’s original TV station and take a photo next to the iconic KSTP mural painted by local artist Adam Turman.

Stop by to spin the giant prize wheel, which includes a chance at a $5,000 gift card to By the Yard. Take a seat and enjoy your fair food at our Patio Party sponsored by Sun Country Airlines with planters by Simple and Grand. While taking a break, you can scan a QR code to enter to win a $2,500 Sun Country travel voucher.

Come watch a live broadcast at our building from Minnesota Live and Twin Cities Live. Both shows will be broadcasting their one-hour shows entirely live from the fair Monday-Friday, including Labor Day.

Stay up-to-date on the weather by watching the 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS meteorologists deliver live forecasts.

Watch live broadcasts and Forecast First:

Minnesota Live, weekdays, 9-10 a.m.

Twin Cities Live, weekdays, 3-4:30 p.m.

Forecast First, weekdays during these newscasts: Midday (11 a.m.), 12 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Our anchors and reporters for 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Minnesota Live and Twin Cities Live will be making special appearances at our building for you to meet them.

When it’s crowded at the fair on weekends, the KSTP building is the place to take a breather and play bingo with Dr. Chuck Ells of 45TV.

You can also get a special “Cookin’ with KSTP” recipe calendar for only $5 and make recipes submitted from some of your on-air favorites at 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Minnesota Live and Twin Cities Live, presented by Nordic Ware.

We’ll also have ponchos and visors for purchase to cover all your fair weather needs.

$5 “Cookin with KSTP” recipe calendar

$5 Twin Cities Live poncho

$10 Twin Cities Live visor

We can’t wait to see you at the Great Minnesota Get-Together!

