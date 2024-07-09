GALLERY: State Fair releases list of new foods, vendors for this year’s event
Nearly three dozen new foods and six new vendors have been announced to make their debut at the 2024 Minnesota State Fair.
Early Tuesday morning, fair officials released the following items as new food for fairgoers to try out:
- 3 Piggy Pals On-A-Stick
- Afro Poppers
- Ba’bacon Sour Cream & Onion
- Blazing Greek Bites
- Buffalo Cheese Curd & Chicken Tacos
- Chile Mango Whip
- Cookie Butter Crunch Mini Donuts
- Cotton Candy Iced Team
- Crab Boil Wings
- Deep-Fried Halloumi Cheese
- Deep-Fried Ranch Dressing
- Dill Pickle Tots
- Fried Bee-Nana Pie
- Grilled Purple Sticky Rice
- Ham and Pickle Roll Up on a Potato Skin
- Lady’s Slipper Marble Sundae
- Marco’s Garden
- Mocha Madness Shave Ice
- Nixtamal Wild Rice Bowl with Wozapi and Bison Meatballs or Sweet Potato Dumplings
- Patata Frita Focacciawich
- BP Bacon Cakes
- Ragin Ball
- Savory Eclairs
- Shroomy Calamari
- Strawberries and Cream Waffle Stick
- Strawberry Lemonade Donut
- Swedish Ice Cream Sundae
- Swedish ‘Sota Sliders
- Sweet Corn Cola Float
- Sweet Heat Bacon Crunch
- Turkey Kristo
- Walking Shepherd’s Pie
- Wrangler Waffle Burger
Meanwhile, fair officials announced the following new vendors attending the 2024 event:
- Chan’s Eatery
- El Burrito Mercado
- Kosharina
- Loon Lake Iced Tea
- The Indigenous Food Lab from Midtown Global Market
- Paella Depot
These items and vendors will be among the 1,600 items available for consumption at the nearly 300 concession stands located at the fairgrounds.
