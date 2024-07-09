GALLERY: State Fair releases list of new foods, vendors for this year’s event

Nearly three dozen new foods and six new vendors have been announced to make their debut at the 2024 Minnesota State Fair.

Early Tuesday morning, fair officials released the following items as new food for fairgoers to try out:

3 Piggy Pals On-A-Stick

Afro Poppers

Ba’bacon Sour Cream & Onion

Blazing Greek Bites

Buffalo Cheese Curd & Chicken Tacos

Chile Mango Whip

Cookie Butter Crunch Mini Donuts

Cotton Candy Iced Team

Crab Boil Wings

Deep-Fried Halloumi Cheese

Deep-Fried Ranch Dressing

Dill Pickle Tots

Fried Bee-Nana Pie

Grilled Purple Sticky Rice

Ham and Pickle Roll Up on a Potato Skin

Lady’s Slipper Marble Sundae

Marco’s Garden

Mocha Madness Shave Ice

Nixtamal Wild Rice Bowl with Wozapi and Bison Meatballs or Sweet Potato Dumplings

Patata Frita Focacciawich

BP Bacon Cakes

Ragin Ball

Savory Eclairs

Shroomy Calamari

Strawberries and Cream Waffle Stick

Strawberry Lemonade Donut

Swedish Ice Cream Sundae

Swedish ‘Sota Sliders

Sweet Corn Cola Float

Sweet Heat Bacon Crunch

Turkey Kristo

Walking Shepherd’s Pie

Wrangler Waffle Burger

A gallery of the new items can be found at the bottom of this article.

Meanwhile, fair officials announced the following new vendors attending the 2024 event:

Chan’s Eatery

El Burrito Mercado

Kosharina

Loon Lake Iced Tea

The Indigenous Food Lab from Midtown Global Market

Paella Depot

These items and vendors will be among the 1,600 items available for consumption at the nearly 300 concession stands located at the fairgrounds.

The 2024 Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 22 – Sept. 2.