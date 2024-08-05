More than 5 dozen new beverages to debut at State Fair, nearly 4 dozen specialty drinks return

Fair goers will have plenty of new beverages to choose from this year, as organizers announced early Monday that 63 new beverages will make their debut in 2024 and added that 46 fair-exclusive drinks will be returning this year.

The announcement comes almost one month after organizers announced its list of new foods and vendors.

Among the new specialty drinks are a variety of non-alcoholic rotating brews, a tap line that focuses solely on alcohol-free craft beer, cider and seltzers, according to fair officials, who add these are available in glasses or a flight. The drinks will rotate daily and can be found at the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild on the west side of the Agriculture Horticulture Building.

A full list of new and returning alcoholic beverages can be found below, with additional information on each beverage found HERE for new drinks and HERE for returning ones.

Apple Pie Hazy Cider from Wild State Cider (NEW)

Attack of the Quack! from Surly Brewing Company (NEW)

Babe’s Blueberry and Maple Golden Ale from Spiral Brewery (RETURNING)

Baja Breeze Slushie from Lift Bridge Brewing Company (NEW)

Barn Storm from Pryes Brewing Company (NEW)

Beergarita from Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company (RETURNING)

Black Currant Mead from Sociable Cider Werks (NEW)

Blackberry Breeze from Wild State Cider (NEW)

Blackberry Limeade Lager from Indeed Brewing Company (NEW)

Blackberry Mojito Hard Seltzer from Bauhaus Brew Labs (NEW)

Blood Orange Cream Ale from Castle Danger Brewing (RETURNING)

Blood Orange Mimosa Cider from Sociable Cider Werks (NEW)

Bloody Mary from Sociable Cider Werks (NEW)

Blue Hawaiian from Lift Bridge Brewing Company (RETURNING)

Blue Raspberry Wine Slushie from Alexis Bailly Vineyard (RETURNING)

Blueberry Pancake Lager from Third Street Brewhouse (NEW)

Bomba Bull Frose All Day Slushie from Gray Duck Spirits (RETURNING)

Boombox Freeze from Bauhaus Brew Labs (NEW)

Boozy Salted Caramel Milkshake from Lift Bridge Brewing Company (RETURNING)

Cakewalk Berry Bliss Lager from Third Street Brewhouse (NEW)

Caramel Apple Craft Seltzer from Big Wood Brewery (RETURNING)

Chelsey’s southern Sipper from Lift Bridge Brewing Company (NEW)

Cherry Lime Freeze from Boulevard Beverage Co. (NEW)

Cherry Wine Slushy from Alexis Bailly Vineyard (RETURNING)

Chili Pineapple Express Sour from Pryes Brewing Company (RETURNING)

Chocobananas Wheat Ale from The Freehouse (NEW)

Chocolate Chip Cookie Beer from Big Wood Brewery (RETURNING)

Cinnamon Lemoncello Cake’d Up from Mankato Brewery (NEW)

Clawgarita at Tejas Express (RETURNING)

Cosmopolitan Martini Slushie from Lift Bridge Brewing Company (RETURNING)

Crowd Control from BlackStack Brewing (RETURNING)

Dill Pickle Kolsch from Blacklist Brewing Company (RETURNING)

Dreamsicle hard Slushy from Lift Bridge Brewing Company (RETURNING)

Fair Mullet from Lupulin Brewing Company (RETURNING)

Firecracker Cream Ale from Indeed Brewing Company (NEW)

Flirty Fruity Bubbles from Cannon River Winery (RETURNING)

Four Seam Screamer IPA from Surly Brewing Company (RETURNING)

Frozen Pina Colada from Lift Bridge Brewing Company (NEW)

Frozen Spicy Pineapple Margarita from lift Bridge Brewing Company (NEW)

Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri from Lift Bridge Brewing Company (NEW)

Frozen Tango Mango from Lift Bridge Brewing Company (NEW)

Frozen Topper from August Schell Brewing Co. (RETURNING)

Golden Spike Ale from Lift Bridge Brewing Company (NEW)

Great Ape Seltzer from Lift Bridge Brewing Company (RETURNING)

Grilled Pineapple Lager from Indeed Brewing Company (NEW)

Grumpy Old Manhattan from Lift Bridge brewing Company (NEW)

Hazy Days IPA from Surly Brewing Company (NEW)

Hazy Shade from Dual Citizen Brewing Company and The Freehouse (NEW)

Hopmosa from Bent Paddle Brewing Company (RETURNING)

Iced Tea Lemonade Blonde Ale from Bald Man Brewing (NEW)

Imperial Lager from August Schell Brewing Co. (NEW)

Imperial Mai Tai Seltzer from Bent Brewstillery (NEW)

Key Lime Pie from Lift Bridge Brewing Company (RETURNING)

Lake Dayz Spritz from Rustic Roots Winery and Lift Bridge Brewing Company (NEW)

Lemon Bellini from Cannon River Winery (NEW)

Lingonberry Blast from Mankato Brewery (NEW)

Lingonberry Shandy from Excelsior Brewing Company

Mai Tai Slushie from Lift Bridge Brewing Company (NEW)

Michelada from Surly Brewing Company (RETURNING)

Mini Donut Beer from Lift Bridge Brewing Company (RETURNING)

Minnesota Mule Cider from Sweetland Orchard (RETURNING)

Moscow Mule Slushie from Sociable Cider Werks (RETURNING)

Mountain Brew from Indeed Brewing Company (RETURNING)

Mudslide Slushie from Lift Bridge Brewing Company (NEW)

Mustard Stain IPA from Spiral Brewery (NEW)

Naughty Shirley from Cannon River Winery (RETURNING)

OMG Seltzer Slushie from Fulton Brewing (RETURNING)

Orange Bellini from Cannon River winery (NEW)

Orange Shandy from Mankato Brewery (RETURNING)

PB&J Hard Honey from Round Lake Winery (RETURNING)

Paloma Hard Seltzer Cocktail from Lift Bridge Brewing Company (RETURNING)

Passion Fruit Daiquiri Seltzer from Bent Brewstillery (NEW)

Peach Bellini from Cannon River Winery (RETURNING)

Peaches and Cream from Modist Brewing (RETURNING)

Pina Ciderlada from Sociable Cider Werks (NEW)

Pineapple Party from Lift Briddge Brewing Company (NEW)

Pineapple Sour Beergarita from Mankato Brewery (RETURNING)

Pink Lady Lemonade from Lift Bridge Brewing Company (NEW)

Popping Good Wine from Cannon River Winery (NEW)

Prickly Pear Passion Fruit Cider from ild State Cider (NEW)

Purple Maize from Summit Brewing Company (NEW)

Purple Reign IPA from Bent Brewstillery (NEW)

Rasmelon Lemonade Slushie at Lulu’s Public House (RETURNING)

Raspberry Hard Cider from Sociable Cider Werks (RETURNING)

Red Devil Hurricane from Lift Bridge Brewing Company (NEW)

Red Sangria Wine Slushy from Alexis Bailly Vineyard (RETURNING)

Rhubarb Shandy from Mankato Brewery (RETURNING)

Rosa Fresca at Ball Park Cafe (RETURNING)

S’more Than A Feeling Slushie from urban Growler Brewing (NEW)

S’Mores Beer from Excelsior Brewing Company (RETURNING)

Seedless summer Sour from Bauhaus Brew Labs (RETURNING)

Shandlot from Bauhaus Brew Labs (RETURNING)

Sour Batch Fizz from August Schell Brewing Co. (NEW)

Sparkling Pearsecco from Loon Juice Cider Company (NEW)

Steph’s Summer Spritzer from Rustic Roots Winery (NEW)

Strawberry Guava Miraculum from Pryes Brewing Company (NEW)

Strawberry Rhubarb Crumble from Sociable Cider Werks (NEW)

Sweet Clementine Beer from Third Street Brewhouse (NEW)

Tangerine Sunset Mojito from Tattersall Distilling (NEW)

Touchy Peely from Modist Brewing (NEW)

Triple Berry Cream Ale from Fulton Brewing (NEW)

Tripple orange from Modist Brewing (RETURNING)

Tropical Fruit Smoothy IPA from Pryes Brewing Company (NEW)

Tutti Frutti Bubblegum Hard Slushy from Lift bridge Brewing Company (NEW)

Watermelon Crust from Lift Bridge Brewing Company (NEW)

Watermelon Hard Candy Seltzer from Bent Brewstillery (NEW)

White Sangria Slushy from Alexis Bailly Vineyard (RETURNING)

CLICK HERE for KSTP’s full coverage of the Minnesota State Fair. This year’s event runs from Aug. 22 – Sept. 2.