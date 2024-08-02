3 new things for the 2024 Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Fair is just around the corner, and with just weeks to go, the State Fair is sharing some new things visitors can expect.

First is the official Minnesota State Fair App, which, in addition to showing you around, also has the locations of where to find food, shopping vendors, a schedule, concert line ups and more.

A new welcome wall has also been set up. Visitors can buy an engraved tile for the wall; the $600 purchase will go towards the Minnesota State Fair Foundation.

The featured design for the state fair has also been unveiled. It features a red canna lily flower, which will be seen across the fairground and on merchandise throughout the event.

The state fair website has more details on what’s new, you can see by CLICKING HERE. It begins on August 22. CLICK HERE for KSTP’s full fair coverage.