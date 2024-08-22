McLeod County woman crowned 2024 Princess Kay of the Milky Way

The 2024 Princess Kay of the Milky Way was crowned on Wednesday evening and a McLeod County woman received the crown.

Rachel Visser, a sophomore at the University of Minnesota, was crowned Princess Kay at the Minnesota State Fair Leinie Lodge Bandshell Stage.

Visser was among nine finalists competing for the title.

During her time as Princess Kay, Visser will make appearances to help connect consumers to Minnesota’s dairy farm families, visit classrooms and advocate for environmental sustainability.

Visser will also have her likeness sculpted into butter in a rotating cooler in the Dairy Barn at the Minnesota State Fair.

More information on the Princess Kay of the Milky Way contestants can be found HERE.