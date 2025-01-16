Fundraiser working to send families of fallen first responders to national memorial

This spring, two ceremonies will honor Minnesota peace officers and firefighters who died in the line of duty.

The Minnesota Fraternal Order of Police Foundation is raising money to help family members and colleagues of the fallen attend the different ceremonies out east.

“Police officers, firefighters they know the dangers, they still raise their hand, they still step forward to do it,” said Kevin Rofidal, with the Minnesota Fraternal Order of Police Foundation. “This year there’s five officers who have lost their life and one firefighter/medic. It’s historic. We’ve never had that kind of loss in Minnesota before.”‘

Those honored include Red Lake Police Officer Jesse Branch, Park Ranger Kevin Grossheim, Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell, Burnsville Police Officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, and Burnsville firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth.

“We’re hanging in there, it’s been a tough year,” Burnsville Fire Chief BJ Jungmann said.

Next month marks one year since the three Burnsville first responders were killed while responding to a domestic call. Jungmann credits the community for helping them through it.

“Unfathomable how much people have just given, and supported, and been here for us, second to none,” Jungmann said.

The Minnesota Fraternal Order of Police Foundation and Rofidal are helping to organize a fundraiser in hopes of sending families and colleagues of the fallen to Washington, D.C., and Maryland this May.

“It’s really about the white chairs, which is where the survivors sit,” Rofidal said.

Along with ceremonies this spring, Rofidal says loved ones can take part in breakout sessions and therapy.

“There’s a lot of closure, there’s a lot of healing,” Rofidal said.

“To be able to go out there and see their names etched permanently is very moving and emotional but very important as part of the healing process,” Jungmann said.

They paid the ultimate sacrifice, and these heroes are forever remembered.

“They know they can lose their life but the two things that they all want is to not be forgotten and make sure that their families are taken care of,” Rofidal said.

The National Peace Officers Memorial is coming up on May 15 at the U.S. Capitol; the Fallen Firefighter Memorial is the weekend of May 3-4 in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Contributions for the Burnsville first responders are being accepted via a GoFudMe page.