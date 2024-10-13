Memorial held to remember fallen park ranger who died on duty helping to save family

Law enforcement, friends and family gathered Sunday afternoon to remember the life and legacy of National Park Ranger Kevin Grossheim at a memorial held at International Falls High School.



“Kevin’s unwavering commitment to preserving the beauty of our national parks and safeguarding the visitors and resources entrusted to his care is a testament to his character and passion,” said Bob DeGross, Voyageurs National Park superintendent.

RELATED: Annual ‘Blue Light Service’ carries heavier weight; ranger honored days after line of duty death

Last Sunday, Grossheim responded to a distress call out on the water from a family near Birch Cove Island in Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota.



According to the park service, after taking a family of three aboard his service boat, the vessel overturned amid high winds and rough waters.



The family was able to reach safety, but the ranger lost his life.



The 55-year-old’s body was found after a three-hour-long search in Namakan Lake.



Fellow Ranger Josh Wentz remembered another side of Grossheim that he won’t forget.



“Kevin was one of the kindest souls I’ve come across,” said Wentz. “His quiet and calming demeanor had a way of putting people at ease.”

RELATED: Front Line Foundation grants death benefit to family of fallen park ranger

Ranger Grossheim served in law enforcement at Voyageurs National Park for more than 20 years. He also volunteered with the Kabetogama Fire Department.

The Minnesota Fraternal Order of Police has a fundraiser to help the ranger’s family.