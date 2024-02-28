Thousands pay tribute to fallen Burnsville first responders during memorial service

On Wednesday, more than 10,000 people attended the memorial service for fallen first responders Matthew Ruge, Paul Elmstrand and Adam Finseth.

Grace Church in Eden Prairie held the service, while Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Burnsville streamed the service for hundreds of people.

“No firefighter or police officer does this alone. They have the support of their families,” said Michael Morales, a firefighter of 40 years. “It hits everybody pretty hard.”

“They gave unreservedly everything for their lives, they were worthy of the honor and I feel like this service honored them well,” said Raymond Yarwood of Apple Valley.

During the service, loved ones told personal stories of the fallen heroes.

“It was amazing, the strength that these guys had to get up there and tell those stories, share those stores. It was heartwarming and really renewed our faith in the public service that we have here,” said Anita Cole, who traveled from Prescott, Wisconsin.

“As with so many funerals, you leave there saying, ‘Oh, I wish I have known that person or known them better,’ but these sound like three extraordinary people trying to do a very difficult job,” said Mary Santos.

Through grief, it’s the community’s caring actions and kind words that continue to give those deeply impacted the strength and hope they need. Those who attended the service said it brought the community closer.