Fallen Burnsville Police Officer Elmstrand remembered by his Medina church

At the Woodridge Church in Medina, a familiar face is now missing from the congregation after the death of Burnsville Police Officer Paul Elmstrand.

“Our community is just in shock,” said church lead pastor Zac Bush.

Elmstrand, age 27, was one of three first responders fatally shot last weekend.

“We rejoice that Paul is with Jesus, and each day is hard and each day we grieve,” Bush said.

The pastor vividly recalls seeing Elmstrand sitting with his young children in church, where their mother, Cindy, was a faith leader.

“He’d bring in the kids to hear mom lead worship,” Bush said. “Man, he loved Cindy, and she loves Paul.”

The officer’s widow, Cindy, shared a statement with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS about her husband, that reads in part, “He was the most generous, loving, patient person I’ve ever known with the biggest smile.”

“He had a servant’s heart and would drop everything to help someone who was in need, whether it be family, friend or someone on the street,” she added.

Elmstrand had been with the Burnsville Police Department since August 2017.

During that time, he held different roles including as part of their mobile command staff, honor guard and field training unit.

“What I keep coming back to is he was so personable. He would make anyone feel seen, he’d make anyone feel heard,” Bush said.

The community lined the streets Tuesday afternoon as a procession took the fallen officers, including Elmstrand, to a funeral home in Jordan.

“A heart of sacrifice, of selflessness, of servitude,” the pastor added.

The church community in Medina is helping to support Officer Elmstrand’s family as they navigate the long journey ahead.

“We want to carry on his life and legacy and memories that are shared to his young children,” said pastor Bush. “Our hearts still grieve. We are doing what we can create space, to be patient, to be kind, to help people grieve.”

Funeral plans are in the process of being made for all three first responders, according to the City of Burnsville.