Family describes late Red Lake officer as having ‘heart of gold’

For the first time, we’re hearing from family and friends of a Red Lake police officer who died in the line of duty.

Red Lake Police Officer Jesse Branch, 35, died last week while responding to a call, according to law enforcement.

“He had the heart of gold,” wrote his sister, Tina Garrison to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “He was kind and did whatever was needed for his family, friends and community.”

Branch was responding to a call on Highway 1 in the Red Lake Nation, a tribal community north of Bemidji.

His vehicle was involved in a crash with another driver, who also died, according to law enforcement.



The fatal crash remains under investigation by federal authorities.

“He was really one of a kind,” said Steven Schussman, a longtime friend.

Schussman grew up with Branch in northern Minnesota, as the two were both involved in 4-H and rodeo and remained friends all these years later.

“You gravitated towards Jesse,” Schussman said. “He made sure that you knew that you were safe when you were next to him, he cared about people.”

On social media, Red Lake Tribal Police shared pictures of when Branch was honored at a Twins game along with other law enforcement as DWI “All-Star” enforcers.



Branch was also planning on joining the North County First Responders, a volunteer group of trained emergency medical responders.

After work on Wednesday, Branch was supposed to pick up his gear from the group.

Schussman said he will cherish his memories of his now fallen friend, Officer Branch.



“I watched him become the hero I think he is, “Schussman said. “Everyone is feeling that hurt right now.”

According to an obituary shared by the Red Lake Tribal Council, a visitation will for Branch will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home in Bemidji. Funeral services are set for at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Humanities Building in Red Lake, with an interment afterward at Holy Cross Cemetery in Bemidji.