Officer Matthew Ruge to be honored at Wabasha vigil Wednesday evening

Burnsville officer Matthew Ruge will be honored at a vigil Wednesday evening in Wabasha — where he went to high school.

Ruge, officer Paul Elmstrand and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth were fatally shot while responding to a domestic call Sunday morning.

RELATED: Fundraisers set up to help families of slain Burnsville first responders

“When you reflect upon it, you just feel lucky that you got to cross paths with them,” Jim Freihammer, former Wabasha-Kellogg school district superintendent, said.

In the Wabasha-Kellogg school district full of hundreds, Ruge stood out.



“What made him remarkable was like the things that we’re striving for all of our young people to have, which is kindness, friendliness and just really a good all-around person,” Freihammer said.



The honors student graduated from the high school in 2015.



He went to Minnesota State University in Mankato and he finished a law enforcement program in 2018.

Then, he joined the Burnsville Police Department two years later.



“I can see him wanting to put himself out there to defuse the most extreme situations,” Freihammer said.



That’s what he was faced with on Sunday.



Officer Ruge was one of three Burnsville first responders who were killed responding to a domestic call.



“Sad and then you’re angry,” Freihammer reacted.



Ruge was also on the all-state golf team in high school.



“One word I can think of is integrity,” Jerry Dalen, Ruge’s former golf coach, said. “Something we teach and preach, but for Matt, it was something he does every day.”



Those memories are now what this community is holding onto as they plan to honor Ruge’s life at a vigil in the heart of the city.



“I plan to bring up a white tee with a white golf ball and that’ll be my addition to the flower tribute,” Dalen said.



The Wabasha community watched Ruge’s childhood dream become a reality, only to see that dream cut tragically short.



“We’re just losing a person that was going to continue to make a difference,” Freihammer said. “He was going to make the world better.”