Family of fallen Burnsville first responder Adam Finseth healing through art

It’s been nearly one year since three first responders in Burnsville were killed and the community is finding new ways to honor their life and service.

The family of Adam Finseth, Burnsville firefighter and paramedic, is finding healing through art.



“Especially for his kids, we needed to start talking about how we lived,” Katie Bengtson, a Finseth family friend, said.

When Finseth wasn’t serving as a firefighter paramedic at Burnsville Fire, it’s likely he was hitting the slopes in Minnesota.



“I actually didn’t know he was a snowboarder when I met him as a baseball coach,” Bengtson said.



Finseth wore many hats.



He got his start snowboarding at a young age, but that love for the sport sadly came to an end on Feb. 18, 2024.



He was one of three first responders who was shot and killed while responding to a standoff in Burnsville.



“The past year has kind of been like a blur. It’s been tough,” Bengtson said.



But reflecting on the memories brings comfort.



A few months before he died, the Finseth kids were able to share their dad’s love for the sport by taking snowboarding lessons with him.



To cherish that moment, family and friends are teaming up with an artist to memorialize who he was and what he loved.



“The minute I came out and met her and the kids, it was a done deal,” Shane Anderson, a local fine artist, said. “I actually had tears in my eyes when I left here and I am excited to get going on this.”



Anderson has worked on murals across the city and designed helmets for the Minnesota Vikings.

He’s working with the Finseth children to design a custom snowboard decorated with their favorite memories with their dad.



“It’s going to be very bright and colorful, and there’s going to be probably 15 to 20 different items on there that are all intertwined together,” Anderson said. “Each piece has its own story, but when you put it together, it tells an overall story.”



The snowboard will be mounted near the entrance of the chalet so whenever the Finseth kids walk in, they’re reminded of a fallen hero they got to call dad.



“To remember that this was kind of a sacred place where they made some really good memories with their dad before he was killed,” Bengtson said.

The artist is donating his time to make this happen, but family and friends are fundraising for the artist’s supplies.

Finseth’s two young children will receive a duplicate vinyl wrap and custom board to use next year with any additional funds raised.