Fallen MPD Officer Jamal Mitchell remembered as 'incredible father,' 'hero' with 'very bright future'

Shock and heartbreak reverberated from Minneapolis to the outer edges of the Twin Cities metro following the death of Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell, 36, in the line of duty on Thursday.

Officer Mitchell is remembered by many as a community ally. He joined MPD about a year and a half ago with plans to “‘be the change’ he wanted to see in policing,” City Council Member LaTrisha Vetaw wrote in a statement.

“He selflessly gave his life to this mission while protecting the city he served. He was exactly what this community says it wants in a police officer,” Vetaw continued.

Longtime Twin Cities Somali community activist Omar Jamal on Saturday recalled running into Mitchell “many times” at mutually beloved restaurant Spaghetti House on Nicollet Avenue.

Jamal said he remembers the fallen officer for their shared name and the bright future he pictured for Mitchell.

“I used to kid with him, saying that he’s going to be a police chief, saying ‘Jamal, don’t forget us when you become a police chief,'” Jamal said.

“[He was] one of the best police officers, upright guy, young guy, had the whole world in front of him, and he’s gone.”

Mitchell was ambushed, according to state investigators with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA). He was trying to help a man who was hurt in the street when that same man — later identified as Mustafa Ahmed Mohamed — allegedly opened fire on Mitchell.

Officers fired back, killing the suspect. Mitchell died at the hospital.

“This is very tragic,” Jamal reacted, adding with emphasis, “The Somali community is with law enforcement agents. They are with the police, and they’re mourning and express deep condolences to the loved ones who lost Jamal [Mitchell] and to the police officers on the street.”

Family, friends and neighbors in Maple Grove put together a GoFundMe for Mitchell’s fiancée and three kids, who are all under 10 years old.

One of those neighbors and close friend, Chris Dunker, called Mitchell a hero and an “incredible father.”

Dunker told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that he would see Mitchell out in the yard playing with his kids every single day.

The family is going to need support for years to come, Bunker said, calling on the community to “step up service” to them as the family of a man who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Back in Minneapolis, Sheri Novoselac was one of several people to trickle by the memorialized squad car at the 5th Police Precinct on Saturday afternoon, leaving flowers in honor of Mitchell and all who serve.

“Their hard work, their dedication, their caring. They’re just — I have no words for how wonderful they are,” she said with tears in her eyes.

Although mementos piled high atop the squad, Novoselac said she had hoped to find more than the five to 10 people gathered when she made the trip from Hopkins.

“I feel like that makes me really sad. There should be more people out here,” she said, adding, “I know it’s hard, especially from everything that happened here… I feel like the city is on shaky ground. But, I really feel like we can, we can all come together.”

That sentiment was echoed by Omar Jamal. The activist, instead speaking to city leadership, said, “Can we say this is it? We’ve reached the point that we’re going to say, ‘Enough is enough?’ Can we all come together?”

“Let’s do something about this and stop talking,” he concluded.

Law Enforcement Labor Services also set up a fundraiser to support Mitchell’s loved ones. It was the only fundraiser verified by MPD as of this report.

Funeral service plans have not been released as of this report.