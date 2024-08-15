St. Paul man to appear in Dunn County court Thursday for charges related to 2021 quadruple murder

A St. Paul man charged in connection to a quadruple murder is set to appear in a Dunn County courtroom on Thursday.

Darren Osborne, 59, is accused of helping his son, Antoine Suggs, hide four bodies inside an abandoned SUV left in a Wisconsin cornfield back in 2021. A farmer later discovered the bodies.

Osborne was deemed mentally competent last week and has a hearing scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Dunn County court records show he is charged with four counts of being a party to hiding a corpse. Osborne has also been identified with the last name “McWright.”

Prosecutors say Suggs shot and killed the victims inside of a vehicle and then parked outside a bar on West 7th Street before investigators say their bodies were driven to rural Dunn County and left in the field.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS last year, Suggs was sentenced in Ramsey County to more than 100 years in prison for the murders of 30-year-old Jasmine Sturm, 26-year-old Matthew Pettus, 30-year-old Nitosha Flug-Presley and 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III. Suggs was found guilty by a jury in March 2023 of four counts of second-degree intentional murder.

Osborne pleaded guilty to one count of aiding an offender in Ramsey County back in Oct. 2022 and was sentenced to nearly five years in prison about two months later.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS caught up with family members of the victims last year.

Jessica Foreman and her husband spoke about the loss of their son, Loyace.

“His art could bring people to tears, his music caused people to think, his hugs would melt the coldest heart,” said Jessica.

“I’ve struggled with how to describe the indescribable. I lost two children – two – in a horrific way. I try to fill that space with a lot of activities, that I make myself so exhausted that maybe I won’t be that sad, but that doesn’t work, I just end up being exhausted and sad,” said Angela Sturm, the mother of Mattew Pettus and Jasmine Sturm, during a previous court hearing.

