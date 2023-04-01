Man found guilty on all counts in St. Paul quadruple murder

A Ramsey County jury found a man guilty of killing four people in St. Paul before leaving them in an SUV in a western Wisconsin cornfield in 2021.

Antoine Darnique Suggs, 39, was convicted on four counts of second-degree intentional murder Friday after a two-week jury trial.

Each count carries a maximum of 40 years in prison. His sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.

Prosecutors say Suggs shot and killed Jasmine Sturm, Matthew Pettus, Nitosha Flug-Presley and Loyace Foreman III in St. Paul the morning of Sept. 12, 2021.

Cell phone data from that night led investigators to believe he killed the victims near the White Squirrel between 3:30 a.m. and 3:48 a.m. They had all suffered gunshot wounds to the head.

From there, Suggs met up with his father, 56-year-old Darren Osborne, who allegedly traveled over to Wisconsin with Suggs in a separate vehicle.

A farmer discovered the SUV with the four victims inside on his property in Sheridan, Wisconsin, the afternoon of Sept. 12.

Osborne told police he didn’t know there were bodies in the SUV Suggs was driving until he heard about the incident on the news, but that Suggs then told him he had “snapped” and shot the victims on West Seventh.

Ramsey County prosecutors charged Osborne with one count of aiding an offender. He pleaded guilty in October and was later sentenced to five years in prison.

Osborne and Suggs were also both charged with four counts of hiding a corpse in Dunn County, Wisconsin.

Osborne’s case in Wisconsin is on hold pending the completion of his prison sentence in Minnesota, court records show.

Suggs’ Wisconsin case is also on pause, as he needed to be extradited from Arizona to face charges in Minnesota. Wisconsin court records indicate the warrant for his arrest has yet to be re-issued.