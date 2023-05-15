Man to be sentenced for St. Paul quadruple murder Monday

A judge is set to sentence a man Monday morning for shooting and killing four people in St. Paul before leaving them in an SUV ditched in a western Wisconsin cornfield in 2021.

Antoine Darnique Suggs, 39, was found guilty on all four counts of second-degree intentional murder after a two-week jury trial earlier this year. Each count has a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Suggs shot and killed Jasmine Sturm, Matthew Pettus, Nitosha Flug-Presley and Loyace Foreman III in St. Paul during the early morning hours of Sept. 12, 2021.

A farmer found the SUV with four bodies inside on his property in Sheridan, Wisc. the afternoon of Sept. 12.

Investigators say they used cell phone data from that night to determine that they believed Suggs killed the victims when he was near the White Squirrel Bar in St. Paul between 3:30 a.m. and 3:48 a.m. All four victims had been shot in the head.

Court records state that Suggs then met his father, 56-year-old Darren Osborne, who also uses the last name McWright, and that the two then traveled to Wisconsin in separate vehicles.

Ramsey County prosecutors charged Osborne with one count of aiding an offender. He pleaded guilty in October 2022 and was later sentenced to five years in prison.

Suggs was arrested in Arizona when he surrendered to police in Gilbert days after the shooting.

Local law enforcement said he had been living in the Phoenix area before returning to Minnesota during the time of the murders.

