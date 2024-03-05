Rally for stricter gun laws to be held Tuesday at Minnesota Capitol

The legislation was introduced two weeks ago after the Burnsville shooting and comes after new red flag laws took effect in the state.

Supporters of stricter gun laws are set to demonstrate at the Minnesota State Capitol on Tuesday afternoon.

The proposed legislation was introduced two weeks ago following the fatal shooting of two police officers and a firefighter paramedic in Burnsville.

There are two bills that supporters hope to see make it into law.

One bill would require gun owners to store locked guns and ammunition separately.

Opponents say forcing gun owners to keep firearms and ammo separately doesn’t make any sense.

“The safe storage bill that’s been introduced is saying that you can’t even have a loaded firearm at home for self-defense,” said Rob Doar, Senior Vice President of the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus. “It has to be completely separate from the ammunition, and rendered useless.”

The other bill would require gun owners to report a lost or stolen gun within 48 hours of learning that it is missing. Doar said that is something every responsible gun owner already does.

Advocates say almost 600 Minnesotans died from gun violence in 2022.

“I will not accept the argument that these deaths and the trauma associated with them are simply the cost of doing business for the freedom to own a gun,” said Pastor Rolf Olson, who lost his daughter to gun violence.

The rally is set to happen at 3 p.m. at the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol.

Governor Tim Walz said he plans to attend the rally.

