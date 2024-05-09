Minnesota Senate approves tougher penalties for straw purchasing

Members of the Minnesota Senate have approved a gun safety bill, putting it on the verge of becoming law.

The legislation would increase penalties for straw purchasing from a gross misdemeanor to a felony. That means a conviction would be punishable by up to two years in prison and an aggravating factor could push the penalty up to five years in prison.

The bill has gained traction after the shooting that killed three first responders in Burnsville, for which the mother of some of the suspect’s children is now charged with straw purchasing.

While that measure had bipartisan support, another part that would ban binary triggers was opposed by many Republicans.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the bill has already passed in the House by a vote of 71-59.

