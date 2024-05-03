Minnesota House approves safe gun storage standards, tougher penalties for straw purchasing

Two more gun bills are a step closer to becoming law after they gained approval from the Minnesota House of Representatives on Thursday night.

The House passed bills that would create safe gun storage standards and increased penalties for straw purchasing just days after approving legislation that would require prompt reporting of a missing firearm.

Last weekend, the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus and a few Republican state lawmakers rallied against three gun bills at the Minnesota Capitol, saying the bills are overreaching.

All three bills still have to go through the Minnesota Senate before they can get to Gov. Tim Walz’s desk and become law.

Lawmakers have just over two weeks left in the legislative session and plenty of work remaining.

