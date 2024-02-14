Lawmakers to tout plans for new MinnesotaCare public options Wednesday afternoon

A group of DFL lawmakers are continuing their push for an expansion of Minnesota’s public health care options after the state released a report on those options, which includes the existing MinnesotaCare program.

The report looked at two options — a buy-in plan and a multi-level health insurance plan on the state marketplace — with projected costs of up to $364 million a year for the first option and $187 million for the latter.

Both plans would build on the established MinnesotaCare program, so those already enrolled would not be impacted.

Legislative leaders are set to share their plans during a news conference at the Minnesota State Capitol at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The state report says this expansion could enroll up to 151,000 people.

Data from the Minnesota State Health Department shows that a little less than 5% of Minnesotans were uninsured in 2021.

Lawmakers say they have a new analysis from the Commerce Department that will help them finish work on the MinnesotaCare public option that was started last year.

Some Republicans say they’re concerned the plan would hurt rural hospitals that are already struggling with reimbursement disparity between private and public health care plans.

However, many DFL lawmakers say something needs to be done now, with DFL House Majority Leader Jamie Long saying, “Our healthcare system is leaving too many people behind the way it is now.”

Long is expected to be joined by State Senator Melissa Wiklund (DFL-Bloomington) and other Minnesota residents in favor of the expansion during Wednesday’s news conference.