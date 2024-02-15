SRO bill, infertility treatment, public health care take spotlight on 3rd day of legislative session

SRO bill, infertility treatment, public health care take spotlight Wednesday at State Capitol

It was a busy third day for lawmakers at the Capitol Wednesday.

Bills regarding school resource officers, infertility coverage through insurance and a public option for state government health insurance were discussed on the third day of the legislative session.

The school resource officer issue is still just as controversial as it has been since it was passed by the DFL majorities last year.

More than three dozen law enforcement agencies suspended school resource officer programs last year. That’s when a bill passed restricting the types of restraints police and school personnel could use on unruly students.

A new bill would exempt police from those restrictions but require them to get new training specifically on dealing with students. That bill is stalled short of a floor vote in the House while the Senate works on a similar bill.

“It is time to act, we have delayed this long enough,” said Rep. Lisa Demuth (R-Cold Spring).

Republicans say this legislation should have been fixed and sent to the governor this week. Democrats say they’re using a deliberative process to get the bill right.

“That is what we’re supposed to do. That’s the work that we do. We represent the people of this state and the people of this state are chiming in on this topic and we’re listening to those conversations,” stated Rep. Cedrick Frazier (DFL-New Hope).

Health insurance is also in the Capitol spotlight.

Advocates of a bill mandating insurance companies to cover infertility treatments promoted their bill.

“The horrific and emotional pain of infertility is devastating enough, but to add on the crippling impact was an extremely difficult time in our lives,” Miraya Gran, an infertility insurance advocate, said.

Advocates of adding a public option for state government health insurance also made their case.

“We’ve heard time and time again really heart-wrenching stories from people who are on health insurance they can’t use because the deductibles are $7,000, $8,000, $10,000,” Rep. Jamie Long (DFL-Minneapolis) said.

Both of those insurance bills face at least some opposition from Republicans and health insurers because of the cost associated with both proposals.

KSTP will continue to track these bills and more during the legislative session.