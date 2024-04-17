St. Paul and state officials urge legislators to address copper wire theft

State and local officials gathered on Wednesday morning to urge legislators to address copper wire theft.

Governor Tim Walz was joined at Como Park by St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry and St. Paul City Engineer Nick Peterson at 9 a.m. to discuss the need for legislation to curb copper wire theft in St. Paul and across the state.

The press conference follows the House Commerce Committee’s support of a plan earlier this month to end the theft of copper wire in the state.

During the press conference, Mayor Carter noted that on several occasions, copper wire was stolen from a streetlight that had its copper wire replaced just the day before.

Gov. Walz spoke with St. Paul city officials, who recommended restricting the sales of copper wire, a similar approach to curbing catalytic converter thefts.

