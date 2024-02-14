State lawmakers to advocate for insurance coverage of infertility treatment

State legislators are making a push to add Minnesota to the list of states that require insurance coverage for infertility treatments.

Supporters of the bill are set to hold a news conference at the Minnesota State Capitol at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Proponents say the legislation would “reduce the strain on families while only minimally impacting insurance premiums” adding in a news release for the conference that other states say increased insurance costs of less than 1%.

Author of the Senate bill, Sen. Erin Maye Quade (DFL-Apple Valley) will be joined by House bill author Rep. Jeff Brand (DFL-St. Peter) and Barb Collura, President and CEO of RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association.

The conference will also include Mayo Clinic Board-certified reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist Dr. Chandra Shenoy.

If passed, Minnesota would become the 22nd state to pass insurance coverage for the treatment of infertility. There are also 14 states that currently cover in vitro fertilization.

