US Supreme Court: Hennepin County illegally kept surplus from sale of woman’s home

The nation’s highest court has sided with a Minnesota woman in her property rights battle against Hennepin County.

Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the county illegally kept more money than it should have when it sold 94-year-old Geraldine Tyler’s one-bedroom condo in Minneapolis over unpaid taxes.

Back in 2010, Tyler moved from her condo and stopped paying taxes on it. After penalties, interest and other costs, Martin’s tax debt eventually rose to $15,000. To collect that debt, the county foreclosed on the condo and sold it for $40,000.

However, because Martin’s debt was only $15,000, her attorneys argued that the county should’ve given her the $25,000 that remained from the sale after her debt was paid.

After a district court dismissed her lawsuit, the Supreme Court notified Martin and her attorneys in January that it would hear her case against the county, which it did last month.

Hennepin County argued that Martin gave up her rights to the property and that excess money from the sale because she abandoned the condo. However, the justices rejected that argument, saying abandonment “requires the ‘surrender or relinquishment or disclaimer of all rights in the property.

Pacific Legal, a not-for-profit public interest law firm that represented Tyler, said she moved for “health and safety” reasons. However, there has been no explanation given about why Tyler stopped paying her property taxes once she moved.

The court also noted that many other parts of Minnesota’s laws entitle a property owner to a surplus in excess of a debt, such as if a bank forecloses and sells a home. The justices said the county and state shouldn’t be able to keep a surplus when the law requires everyone else to give it back to the property owner.

“Minnesota may not extinguish a property interest that it recognizes everywhere else to avoid paying just compensation when the State does the taking,” the court’s ruling states.

Chief Justice John Roberts put it more plainly in his opinion, writing, “The taxpayer must render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s, but no more.”

Last month, David Schultz, a political science professor with Hamline University, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the court’s ruling could have an impact that extends beyond just Minnesota.

“This could have a huge impact for many states, and many homeowners across the country. [Including] for those who are struggling [with] paying taxes [and] maintaining their homes,” Schultz said.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Hennepin County and Tyler's attorneys for comment on the ruling and will update this story if any statements are received.