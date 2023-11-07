It’s Election Day in Minnesota. Here’s what you need to know.

Tuesday is Election Day in Minnesota. Even though there are no congressional or statewide races on the ballot this year, a number of cities, counties and school districts have elections around the state.

Where is my polling place and what’s on the ballot this year?

Click here to find your polling place, and click here to view a sample of what will be on the ballot at your polling place Tuesday.

You can click here to check on your voter registration status.

It’s important to remember in Minnesota, you can still register to vote on the day of the election. Click here to learn more about same-day voter registration.

What time do the polls open?

Unlike an even election year, polling places vary in opening times based on location and what elections are happening on Tuesday. While most open at 7 a.m., some can opt to open later this election.

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office, polling places for elections in the metro do not have to open until 10 a.m. in elections that are only for cities, towns and school districts. The metro area is defined as the seven-county area (Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Washington), plus Chisago, Isanti, Sherburne and Wright counties. The Secretary of State’s Office notes that polling places outside the metro area do not have to open until 5 p.m. Tuesday for city, county and school district elections.

Regardless of when you’re polling place opens, as long as you are in line by 8 p.m. you can vote. The Secretary of State’s Office encourages voters to contact their local election office to confirm polling place times.

Where can I find election results?

The Secretary of State’s Office will have election results available beginning shortly after polls close. Click here to find election results.

It’s important to note that some cities, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, used ranked-choice voting.

Click here to learn more about how ranked-choice voting works.

Because of this, some races might not have results and clear winners until one or more days after Election Day.

What about Wisconsin?

Wisconsin’s 2023 elections were held in April of this year.

Elections of note around Minnesota in 2023

St. Paul

Voters in Minnesota’s capital city will have the chance to vote not only on city council races but a sales tax increase as well.

All seven St. Paul City Council seats are up for election, with four council members opting not to run for reelection. A total of 30 candidates have filed for the city’s seven wards.

Residents also have the opportunity to vote in favor or against a 1% sales tax increase, a proposal that has divided some council candidates.

Minneapolis

In Minneapolis, all 13 wards for the city council are on the ballot Tuesday. This city council-only election is due to redistricting, as typically elections happen every four years.

A total of 38 candidates have filed for election across the city’s 13 wards. The outcome of each of these 13 races could have major implications for hot-button issues in the city, as 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS previously reported.

School Districts

A variety of school districts around the state have both school board elections and/or bonding or levy referendums for voters on Tuesday.

As 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS previously reported, 2023 is proving to be a big year for school board referendums around Minnesota.

It’s the highest number of school bond referendums since 2017, according to the Minnesota School Boards Association. There are 44 referendums — totaling more than $2 billion — for voters to decide on Tuesday.

