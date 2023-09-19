National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, online pre-registration now open

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and this year, the number of Minnesotans eligible to vote has largely increased.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in February, lawmakers in Minnesota passed legislation that ensured felon’s voting rights when they’re released from incarceration.

RELATED: House passes legislation to restore felons’ right to vote

Other changes in Minnesota law now permit people under 18 to pre-register to vote. 16- and 17-year-olds can pre-register to vote through the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.

Voters can wait until Election Day to register, although the City of Minneapolis is encouraging residents to register before Election Day in order to save time at the polls. Voters can register online up until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 18.