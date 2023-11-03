Upcoming election to bring big changes to St. Paul City Council

All seven St. Paul City Council seats are up for election, with four council members opting not to run for reelection. Those departures mean the council will lose decades of experienced leadership.

Mayor Melvin Carter calls the future bright for St. Paul with the hope that the next group of council members will follow the dynamics of the city.

“We have a broad and diverse city. Next week, it’s very likely we’ll land in a couple of months with the most diverse City Council we’ve ever seen in the community,” Carter said.

The three council members who are seeking reelection include Mitra Jalali, Rebecca Noecker and Nelsie Yang. In total, there are 30 candidates split among St. Paul’s seven City Council wards.

Newly elected officials will come into the new year addressing hot-topic issues, including crime and rent control, which currently caps all rent increases at no more than 3% with some exemptions.

On Election Day, voters will make a key decision on the future of roads and infrastructure with a 1% sales tax increase for the next 20 years. It’s a proposal some candidates have publicly opposed.

“My hope is that it’s not just City Hall leading the community but City Hall will continue to allow itself to be led by the community,” Carter said. “That’s what’s got us here so far with our vision around financial empowerment, pubic safety and everything else. That’s what’s going to get us to the next chapter.”

