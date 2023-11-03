Minneapolis City Council election outcome could influence major policies

Minneapolis is seeing a City Council-only election this upcoming Tuesday due to redistricting. Typically elections happen every four years.

Hamline University Law Professor David Schultz says the outcome of the Minneapolis City Council races could have major impacts on hot-topic issues in the city.

“We’re looking at a council right now that’s really divided,” Schultz said. “These issues range anywhere from crime and public safety, issues about police funding, rent control, housing.”

Schultz says Mayor Jacob Frey should be “very concerned at this point” because if more progressive candidates are voted into the council, there could potentially be enough votes to override anything the mayor vetoes.

While the mayor has more authority than in years past, Schultz says the balance of power relies on council officials.

“This is a council, even though weaker than it was a couple of years ago, still has powerful budgetary or financial authority and still has very powerful authority to be able to legislate,” he explained.

This year, council members Lisa Goodman and Andrew Johnson are not seeking reelection. Incumbent Robin Wonsely is running unopposed. In total, there are 38 candidates split among Minneapolis’ 13 City Council wards.

“We’ve seen a lot of people really energized and excited about this election. So I think that’s why we’re higher than [2017] and we’re lower than 2021, which we expected,” said Katie Smith, the city’s Elections and Voter Services director.

Smith says thousands have already voted early but Schultz is encouraging more to come out to the polls.

“Moving just a few 100 votes, that’s all it will take perhaps to make the difference between somebody who wins a city council seat versus somebody who loses,” Schultz said.

The entire council will be up for election again in 2025, including the mayor’s seat.