Early voting begins Friday in Minnesota

Starting Friday, Minnesotans can start casting ballots for the upcoming general election.

New laws passed during the 2023 legislative session have changed parts of the process and have also expanded voting to thousands of Minnesotans. One of those new laws includes giving felons the right to vote when they’re released from prison.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Walz signed the “Restore the Vote” bill into law in early March. The Senate passed House File 28, also known as the Restore the Vote Act, in February by a 35-30 vote. It passed the House 71-59 prior to that.

The Secretary of State says that will allow at least 55,000 Minnesotans to cast their ballots in this year’s election, making it the largest expansion of voting since the voting age was lowered to 18-years-old.

In addition, 16- and 17-year-olds can now pre-register to vote so they're ready to cast their ballot when they turn 18.

In Minneapolis, early voting starts at 8 a.m. Friday. If you’re not in the city, you can check your polling place to see what time you can start.

You can find your polling place online.

