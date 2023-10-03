Minneapolis: Over 2,000 ballots submitted less than 2 weeks into early voting

Early voting is off and running, and Minneapolis officials say interest already appears to be high.

Through the first 11 days of early voting, a total of 2,117 early ballots have been submitted for the city’s election, up 14% from last year’s election over the same timeframe, according to the city.

The city reminds voters that they can cast their ballots through one of three methods: by mail, at their polling place on Election Day (Nov. 7) or in person at the Early Vote Center.

The Early Vote Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, with extended hours, including weekends, in the final days before the election. More information is available online.

Voters can also request an absentee ballot here.

The deadline to pre-register to vote for the upcoming election is Oct. 17, although Minnesotans can also register on Election Day. Voters can start the pre-registration process here.

Finally, Minneapolis uses ranked-choice voting, where voters rank up to three candidates for each city office. More information on ranked-choice voting is available online. Click here to see the city’s election homepage.