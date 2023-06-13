Closing arguments to be made Tuesday in trial of Truck Park Bar shooting suspect

Jurors are expected to hear closing arguments Tuesday morning in the case of a man accused of having a role in the deadly shooting at St. Paul’s Truck Park Bar in October 2021.

Online court records show the state rested its case against 34-year-old Terry Brown late Monday morning and was immediately followed by the defense resting its case.

RELATED: Final witness for prosecutors on the stand in Truck Park Bar shooting suspect’s trial

Court was scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Brown’s trial began last Monday with jury selection and opening statements began the following day.

The shooting resulted in the death of 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley and injured more than a dozen others.

RELATED: Family, friends remember Marquisha Wiley, woman killed in St. Paul bar shooting

Brown is charged with one count of second-degree intentional murder and four counts of attempted second-degree murder. He is also charged with one count of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. Court records show seven additional attempted second-degree murder charges were previously dismissed.

Prosecutors say Brown showed “a complete disregard for everyone else inside the bar that night,” while Brown’s attorney has argued his client was defending himself.

Previously, Brown’s trial was to begin on Jan. 30 with his co-defendant, Devondre Phillips. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Brown’s trial was rescheduled for April 3 before being moved again to June.

Phillips was found guilty of all eight counts of attempted second-degree murder for the shooting following a jury trial. Jurors reached the verdict less than a full day after they received the case.

RELATED: Jury starts deliberating in trial of man charged in Truck Park bar shooting

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will continue to follow this case and will provide updates when a verdict is reached.

More from KSTP.com:

Gun store video shows suspected ‘straw purchases’ by man now linked to deadly mass shooting

Investigators say gun used in Truck Park bar shooting linked to ‘straw purchase’

Straw purchasing of guns contributing to Twin Cities crime wave