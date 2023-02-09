Jury finds Truck Park bar shooter guilty on all 8 counts of attempted second-degree murder

UPDATE: Jurors have found a man charged with eight counts of attempted second-degree murder in the Truck Park bar shooting guilty on all counts.

Devondre Phillips, who was charged in connection to the Oct. 10, 2021, shooting, learned the verdict early Thursday afternoon.

Jurors received the case shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday and ended deliberations four hours later. They were then sequestered at a hotel overnight and began deliberating again Thursday morning.

Marquisha Wiley, 27, was killed during the shooting, and more than a dozen others were injured.

Check back for updates.

INITIAL REPORT: Thursday morning, jurors will gather again to continue deliberating in the trial of a man charged in the mass shooting at a St. Paul bar.

Devondre Phillips is charged with eight counts of attempted murder.

Prosecutors allege he and another man started shooting at each other inside the Truck Park Bar on Sevent Street in Oct. 2021.

Marquisha Wiley, 27, was killed during the shooting, and more than a dozen others were injured.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, deliberations began just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, and ended at 9 p.m.

RELATED: Man on trial for Truck Park bar shooting begins testimony

Jurors are being sequestered in this case, and an online register shows court will reconvene at 9 a.m.

The other man charged in connection to the shooting, Terry Brown, is scheduled to go on trial in April.

Check back for updates.